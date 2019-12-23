Adele Shows Off Incredible Figure In Festive Gown At Her Christmas Party

Adele is stunning in pair of holiday photos from a recent Christmas Party she hosted! The singer showed off her amazing weight loss in a plunging, silk dress along with her special guest, the Grinch!

Hello, Adele! The singer, 31, rang in the holiday a few days early at her very own Christmas party. She flaunted her slimmed down figure in a set of new photos she shared to Instagram on December 23, wishing her followers a Merry Christmas.

Adele donned a sexy silk gown with a thigh-high slit as she posed back-to-back with the Grinch in one photo. They folded their arms and lifted their chins in the air for the ultimate mean-mugging memory. In a second photo, Adele managed to get Santa Claus to strike a pose with her amidst his busy schedule. The black and white photos were taken in front of a snowy backdrop with a giant clock tower and city view.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch,” she captioned the photo, along with a green heart emoji. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

(Photo credit: Instagram/Adele)

As fans patiently wait for Adele to drop new music, they’ve also been filling the comments of her latest Instagram photos with inquiries about her health and fitness routines. The usually private singer has yet to reveal how she lost a reported 40-50 pounds, however, she has spoken briefly about her body transformation.

“I used to cry but now I sweat,” Adele captioned a stunning selfie or herself at friend Drake‘s 33rd birthday party in LA in October. — Her first public appearance since she announced her split from Simon Konecki in April. Adele filed for divorce in September.

The former couple, who share 7-year-old son, Angelo, were married for three years and were together for seven. Following the split, Adele was romantically linked to rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.