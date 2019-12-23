See Pics
Hollywood Life

Adele Shows Off Incredible Figure In Festive Gown At Her Christmas Party

Adele on the red carpet
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adele accepts the award for song of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Spice Girls meet Adele backstage at the final night of their Spice World UK Tour at Wembley Stadium. Pictured: The Spice Girls, Adele BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TIMMSY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Adele is stunning in pair of holiday photos from a recent Christmas Party she hosted! The singer showed off her amazing weight loss in a plunging, silk dress along with her special guest, the Grinch!

Hello, Adele! The singer, 31, rang in the holiday a few days early at her very own Christmas party. She flaunted her slimmed down figure in a set of new photos she shared to Instagram on December 23, wishing her followers a Merry Christmas.

Adele donned a sexy silk gown with a thigh-high slit as she posed back-to-back with the Grinch in one photo. They folded their arms and lifted their chins in the air for the ultimate mean-mugging memory. In a second photo, Adele managed to get Santa Claus to strike a pose with her amidst his busy schedule. The black and white photos were taken in front of a snowy backdrop with a giant clock tower and city view.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch,” she captioned the photo, along with a green heart emoji. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

(Photo credit: Instagram/Adele) 

As fans patiently wait for Adele to drop new music, they’ve also been filling the comments of her latest Instagram photos with inquiries about her health and fitness routines. The usually private singer has yet to reveal how she lost a reported 40-50 pounds, however, she has spoken briefly about her body transformation.

“I used to cry but now I sweat,” Adele captioned a stunning selfie or herself at friend Drake‘s 33rd birthday party in LA in October. — Her first public appearance since she announced her split from Simon Konecki in April. Adele filed for divorce in September.

The former couple, who share 7-year-old son, Angelo, were married for three years and were together for seven. Following the split, Adele was romantically linked to rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.