Adele Looks Like A Completely Different Person In Rare New Pic After Losing 100 Lbs.

For the first time in nearly five months, Adele shared a full-body photo of herself — on her 32nd birthday! Fans were taken by complete surprise and flooded the comments section with compliments.

After a months-long break from Instagram, Adele returned with a bang — on her 32nd birthday, no less! The Grammy-winning singer debuted her new body in a photo shared on May 5, in which she showcased her weight loss and fitness results in a flirty black mini dress. The singer has always looked gorgeous, but fans were also loving this dramatically different look! “YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one follower gushed, while another wrote, “QUEEEEEN OF WEIGHT LOSS WHATS UR SECRET.”

The post was the perfect way to kick-start her 32nd year, and Adele made sure to voice her gratitude in the caption. “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned the photo. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

This is the first time Adele has shared a full-body photo of herself since Dec. 2019! However, fans got glimpses here and there of Adele’s weight loss here and there via paparazzi shots. The “Someone Like You” singer made headlines when she stepped out in black workout gear on Feb. 12, which was the first time Adele really revealed her transformed physique ever since a fan claimed the songstress dropped 100 pounds. This news came from a college student, Lexi Larson, who claimed that she chatted with Adele while both were taking a New Year’s vacation in the Caribbean Island of Anguilla! “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” the student told People. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Adele
Before: Adele is pictured here at the 2013 Oscars. (Shutterstock)

Adele’s former trainer Camila Goodis (@cagoodis) believes that the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki, which was announced in April of 2019, could’ve contributed to Adele’s results. “She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself…And I think that’s what she did,” Camila, who had worked with Adele after the singer welcomed her first son Angelo Adkins in 2012, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2020.

As for how Adele feels about all these changes, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 15, “Adele has never felt better in her life. She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside. It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle. She does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at now, and she’s loving it. She drinks green juice, she hikes, she does Pilates. She has personal trainers. She won’t admit that she likes working out but she makes time for it one way or another pretty much every day.” Well, keep in mind that this was Adele’s pre-quarantine lifestyle. Now, we’ll just be anxiously awaiting that new album!