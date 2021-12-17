Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo

And the award for Sports Couple of the Year goes to…Adele and Rich Paul! The lovebirds, who usually sit courtside at an NBA game, decided to catch some NFL action while snuggling in their private box.

It wasn’t the kind of “football” that British-born Adele was used to, but the 33-year-old singer looked like she was having a good time during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday (Dec. 16). After all, Adele’s date for the evening was her boyfriend, Rich Paul. As the game played out, the camera turned to Rich, 40, and Adele in their private box. In photos taken of the moment, Adele sits wearing a black facemask while tenderly holding Rich’s hand as he talks with someone offscreen. Both wore jackets because it was another chilly night in southern California. Sadly, it got a lot colder for Chargers fans, and they lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ‘

While the Chargers losing was no laughing matter for LA fans, there was a moment of hilarity during the game. When the camera panned to Adele and Rich in the private box, it also showed Jay-Z and marketing/businessman Maverick Carter. Both Maverick and Rich are close friends with LeBron James – Rich is actually LeBron’s agent – and both got snubbed by the camera. While the broadcast pointed at Jay-Z and Adele, there was no mention of Rich and Maverick, and LeBron, who was watching the game, roasted ESPN for it. “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” he tweeted sarcastically.

Less than a week before their football date night, Adele took a moment to celebrate Rich for a major collaboration. Rich’s KLUTCH Sports group – the agency representing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and more – teamed up with New Balance on a 550 collaboration. The capsule collection included a 550 sneaker with “a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true,” per WWD. After the launch, Adele shared a photo of the New Balance 550s to her Instagram Story, along with a message: “Congratulations!”

Rich and Adele have been together for a few months now, and in some Hollywood circles, this means it’s time to be on a “ring watch.” However, Adele – who just reached a point of closure on her 2019 split from Simon Konecki with the release of her album, 30 – is in “zero rush” to get engaged, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Right now, these two are enjoying the dating life, and while they’d welcome the idea of marriage, they’re “currently happy with where things are at this moment.”