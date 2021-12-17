See Pic

Adele & Rich Paul Cozy Up At The Chargers Game In Los Angeles As Romance Heats Up — Photo

British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
And the award for Sports Couple of the Year goes to…Adele and Rich Paul! The lovebirds, who usually sit courtside at an NBA game, decided to catch some NFL action while snuggling in their private box.

It wasn’t the kind of “football” that British-born Adele was used to, but the 33-year-old singer looked like she was having a good time during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday (Dec. 16). After all, Adele’s date for the evening was her boyfriend, Rich Paul. As the game played out, the camera turned to Rich, 40, and Adele in their private box. In photos taken of the moment, Adele sits wearing a black facemask while tenderly holding Rich’s hand as he talks with someone offscreen. Both wore jackets because it was another chilly night in southern California. Sadly, it got a lot colder for Chargers fans, and they lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. ‘

While the Chargers losing was no laughing matter for LA fans, there was a moment of hilarity during the game. When the camera panned to Adele and Rich in the private box, it also showed Jay-Z and marketing/businessman Maverick Carter. Both Maverick and Rich are close friends with LeBron James – Rich is actually LeBron’s agent – and both got snubbed by the camera. While the broadcast pointed at Jay-Z and Adele, there was no mention of Rich and Maverick, and LeBron, who was watching the game, roasted ESPN for it. “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” he tweeted sarcastically.

Less than a week before their football date night, Adele took a moment to celebrate Rich for a major collaboration. Rich’s KLUTCH Sports group – the agency representing LeBron, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, and more – teamed up with New Balance on a 550 collaboration. The capsule collection included a 550 sneaker with “a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true,” per WWD. After the launch, Adele shared a photo of the New Balance 550s to her Instagram Story, along with a message: “Congratulations!”

Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021

Rich and Adele have been together for a few months now, and in some Hollywood circles, this means it’s time to be on a “ring watch.” However, Adele – who just reached a point of closure on her 2019 split from Simon Konecki with the release of her album, 30 – is in “zero rush” to get engaged, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Right now, these two are enjoying the dating life, and while they’d welcome the idea of marriage, they’re “currently happy with where things are at this moment.”