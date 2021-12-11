See Pics

Adele Supports BF Rich Paul’s ‘Amazing’ Sneaker Collab With New Balance: ‘Congratulations’

Adele
DFree
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
Adele
Adele just wished a ‘congratulations’ to her man Rich Paul amid his New Balance sneaker collab in a series of IG stories.

Adele is celebrating her new man! The “Easy on Me” singer posted two photos to her Instagram stories on Friday of her boyfriend Rich Paul‘s sneaker collaboration with New Balance. The singer, 33, showed off the white with yellow and blue accents New Balance 550s in the pics, which you can see here, sharing an “Amazing!” sticker over the photos and writing “Congratulations,” giving a special shout-out to her new beau.

According to the sneaker brand, the show launched earlier this week as a part of a collab with the 39-year-old sports agent, who’s also the founder of the KLUTCH sports group. The collaboration features footwear as well as apparel.

Adele & Rich Paul
Adele & Rich Paul sit courtside at a basketball game (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock).

Adele is apparently head over heels for Rich, and things are reportedly heating up between the couple. “Adele and Rich are in love,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them. She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”

Adele & boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele & boyfriend Rich Paul (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock).

The source went on to reveal that the sports agent, with whom Adele has been getting cozy in numerous photos, also “finds commitment very important,” and that the couple are considering their future plans while remaining grateful for their current station in life. “They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day.”

The source continued, “They make it simple for each other and they want to be in that sort of relationship right now before they take it to the next level. It is nice to think about, but they are currently happy with where things are at this moment.”