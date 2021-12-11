Adele Supports BF Rich Paul’s ‘Amazing’ Sneaker Collab With New Balance: ‘Congratulations’

Adele just wished a ‘congratulations’ to her man Rich Paul amid his New Balance sneaker collab in a series of IG stories.

Adele is celebrating her new man! The “Easy on Me” singer posted two photos to her Instagram stories on Friday of her boyfriend Rich Paul‘s sneaker collaboration with New Balance. The singer, 33, showed off the white with yellow and blue accents New Balance 550s in the pics, which you can see here, sharing an “Amazing!” sticker over the photos and writing “Congratulations,” giving a special shout-out to her new beau.

According to the sneaker brand, the show launched earlier this week as a part of a collab with the 39-year-old sports agent, who’s also the founder of the KLUTCH sports group. The collaboration features footwear as well as apparel.

Adele is apparently head over heels for Rich, and things are reportedly heating up between the couple. “Adele and Rich are in love,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them. She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”