Adele & Rich Paul: How They’re Feeling About A Potential Engagement & Marriage

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are reportedly ‘in love’ and are starting to think about their future life together, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Adele, 33, is head over heels for boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, and apparently, things are heating up between the couple. “Adele and Rich are in love,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them. She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”

The source went on to reveal that the sports agent, with whom Adele has been pictured a lot lately, also “finds commitment very important,” and that the couple are considering their future –while trying to stay grateful for their present, of course. “They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day.

The source went on, “They make it simple for each other and they want to be in that sort of relationship right now before they take it to the next level. It is nice to think about, but they are currently happy with where things are at this moment.”

Another insider also recently spoke with HL about how “connected” the pair has been in the past few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic,” the source revealed. “They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other.”

Another insider also discussed the couple’s upcoming holiday plans on Nov. 5. “Coming into the holiday season, she is really looking forward to making more and more memories with Rich,” they revealed. “It is not a honeymoon phase type of situation; it is two people that have clearly found the right person and it genuinely just works.”