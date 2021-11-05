See Pics

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged.

Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.

Adele and the sports agent, 39, have been romantically linked since July. They made their first public appearance in Phoenix, Arizona to attend the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals game. Alas, the singer and her boyfriend went Instagram official in September: Adele shared a series of photos of herself in a glamorous Schiaparelli gown, carefully placing the photo of her and Rich in a photobooth on the very last slide.

The blossoming romance comes two years after Adele and former husband Simon Konecki announced their split in April 2019 after three years of marriage. They share son Angelo, 9, together, coparenting via joint custody. In her interview with Vogue for the November 2021 issue, Adele opened up about the new relationship, revealing that she “didn’t mean to go public with it.” She said she just loves “being around” the sports agent.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game,” she said of the NBA Finals. “I just love being around him. I just love it.” She continued, “He was like, ‘What are people going to say?’ And I was like, ‘That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, cool.’” Adele told the magazine that she felt at ease with Rich. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” she said. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

The ring sighting comes after Adele had dinner with her beau at Chinese restaurant Kai Mayfair in London with several friends. The “Easy On Me” singer is back in her native London to film her upcoming ITV special An Audience With Adele, set to air on November 21 on the network from the London Palladium stage. Elton John, Alan Carr, and Little Mix will reportedly be part of the star-studded special.