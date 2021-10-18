Adele Admits She Had Been Putting Off Simon Konecki Split For ‘Years’ Before Divorce: ‘It Was Overdue’

Adele said that her decision to divorce Simon Konecki — which inspired her new album, ’30’ — wasn’t easy, but ultimately was ‘worth it.’

Adele drastically altered her life back in 2019 when she decided to file for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. Now two years later, the 33-year-old singer has finalized her divorce, she’s dating a new man, sports agent Rich Paul, and she has a new album coming out on November 19. Adele is clearly thriving, but she did reflect on her divorce process in an interview with Heart Radio on Friday, while promoting her new single “Easy On Me.”

“It was overdue,” Adele said of her divorce. “It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone, I’m very aware of that.”

The Grammy winner continued, “The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I had been putting it off anyway for years before, and so now I am chilled as anything. So I’d say it’s worth it. Like knee-deep, treading through all of that poo is worth it.” Adele went on to say that her new album, 30, tells her perspective of the major life changes that she’s gone through since her last album dropped in 2015.

“My side of it is I’ve done a lot of learning over the last few years, more than ever,” she explained. “And there’s a reason that I am one of of the most complicated and complex people I’ve ever met and known in my life. I feel like I’m a little bit closer to understanding why. So that’s sort of what my side is. And I have huge amount of feelings as well — doesn’t mean they go away.”

Adele has said before that her new catalog of music will be all about her divorce from Simon, 47. The “Hello” songstress recently shared some details about the split in an interview with Vogue, revealing that she was “just going through the motions” and “wasn’t happy” in her marriage. “Neither of us did anything wrong,” Adele clarified, before adding that the former couple’s son Angelo, 9, was “really unhappy” that his parents were breaking up.

The music video for “Easy On Me,” the first single from Adele’s new album, includes a reference to her divorce. The footage begins in black and white and slowly turns to color, with Adele packing up her belongings and leaves a dilapidated home. The new song also comes full circle to songs’ past, beginning the same way that the“Hello” music video began and seemingly featuring the same home.

Adele’s new music has been praised by fans and critics alike. All are waiting for her next releases, which will come when the entire 30 album drops on Nov. 19. And if there’s one thing we know about Adele, it’s that she’ll make this very long wait worthwhile.