Adele Then & Now: See Stunning Pics Of British Powerhouse, 32, Through The Years

Adele has been one of the most influential voices in the music industry since 2006 and to celebrate her 32nd birthday, we’re taking a look back at her incredible transformation over the years.

Adele, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on May 5 and her incredible voice and highly successful music career for the past 14 years has proven she has true lasting power. That power has also been accompanied by amazing memorable looks that we’re showcasing right here. From sparkly and elegant gowns to cozy and casual stylish sweaters, the British beauty always looks great on and off stage and we’re reflecting back on how much her look has transformed.

When Adele burst onto the music scene in the first years, 2006-2008, she had long dark hair that included bangs. She loved to dress in dark-colored classy pantsuits or long dresses and would often line her gorgeous blue eyes in thick black eyeliner. Her makeup was always on point with many nude tones being her go-to selection and she would also often accompany her fashion with flattering jewelry like earrings and necklaces.

As the years went on and Adele continued to impress music lovers with her bold autobiographical albums and passionate lyrics in 2009-2011, she showed up on the scene with locks that were a bit lighter in color and grew out the bangs. She still liked to wear a lot of dark colors, especially pretty black gowns, and who can forget her silky black choice at the 2009 Grammy Awards? She posed in the beautiful number looking confident and stunning.

In the later part of 2011, Adele decided to make quite the change when she cut her usual long locks into a classy bob that came down to her shoulders. She curled the blondish strands and the hairstyle was very reminiscent of the way women in the 1960s styled their hair. She continued to wear eye-catching black gowns and sometimes light sweaters and once in a while, she’d show up on stage with her smooth locks pulled back into an updo.

From 2011-2017, Adele went back to longer hair and presented herself in a more lighthearted way when she started wearing lighter colors more often, including at the 2017 Grammy Awards, when she showed up in a long-sleeved green Givenchy gown that made heads turn all night long.

Although Adele has been out of the spotlight for the past couple of years, she has been seen out and about once in a while and recently showed off a weight loss that shocked many fans. Despite the major change, the talented lady looks happier than ever with a big smile in each recent pic and we look forward to seeing her new look when she’s back on stage soon!