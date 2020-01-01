How Adele, 31, Feels After Dropping 20 Lbs. Last Year & Transforming Her Look

2020 is here and Adele is ready for it! The singer is poised to move ‘into the new year looking and feeling great’ following her incredible weight loss over the last year.

Adele, 31, is fit and ready to tackle 2020 and has never felt better! The Grammy winning artist, “has learned a lot about herself this year and losing weight actually has come easy,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Adele’s incredible transformation over the last year. Of course, it was a journey for the “Send My Love” songstress, who took “a little while to get into a regular workout routine, but she really enjoys it now and it’s become a healthy habit that she loves.”

And the results have truly made her feel just as good as she looks; matching the inside with the outside. “Adele feels sexier than ever and she’s so happy to be going into the new year looking and feeling great.” Although Adele has wholly come into her own away from the cameras and spotlight, she did really struggle this last year. “2019 was a very hard year for Adele but it was also one of a lot of personal growth,” a secondary source shared.

But the Skyfall Oscar winner has been incredibly resolute throughout her year of change and is “very proud of herself and is going into the next decade feeling like a million bucks. As tough as it was to say goodbye to her marriage being on her own has brought out so much strength in her, she feels like she’s found herself again and she wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Clearly, Adele’s transformation has not just been about the physical change she has gone through, but also partnering it with a very personal one. “It’s hard to believe but Adele is only 31 and she has gone through so much in her life and this year in general but to keep her mind off things she has decided to get healthier and is looking to make 2020 her most healthy and happy year ever,” a third source shared.

It’s a mentality, like the one described, the singer is taking with her into the new year and decade! Adele wholly plans on maintaining “a healthy lifestyle because she loves how incredible she feels.” The amazing singer was always a gorgeous woman, with a talent too immense to simply cast to the side. With 2020 finally here, she is turning her sights on making “great music” and is “determined to look and feel the best she has ever been.”