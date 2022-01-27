Exclusive

Adele’s Determined To Reschedule Vegas Residency & Make Things ‘Right’ With Her Fans

Adele
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Adele knows that the show must go on and she’s ‘determined’ to make that happen!

Adele, 33, broke down in tears when she announced that she had to postpone her long-awaited residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel due to personal reasons, which include several members of her crew testing positive for Covid-19. Now, as fans await new dates for her residency, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she is “determined” to make this happen!

“Adele has every intention of making this right and giving her fans the show that they’ve been waiting for,” a source close to Adele told us. “She poured her heart into it and is so upset that it came down to this. She is a consummate professional and is still coming to terms with the fact that this is how things unfolded. She is reading what people are saying about her reasoning for having to postpone and is truly heartbroken. She really did try to make this happen.”

After pulling the plug on the residency, which was slated to begin on Jan. 21, her fans expressed their sorrow. Some had even purchased tickets already and were on their way to Sin City when the teary-eyed singer announced on Instagram that she couldn’t get it together on time. “Adele made a point to FaceTime with fans who purchased tickets, which gave her the opportunity to connect one-on-one with some of the fans who were let down” the insider said. “She’s also received a lot of love and that is what is keeping a smile on her face at the moment.”

Adele
Adele looked beautiful when she performed at the ’59th Grammy Awards’ on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Adele -- Pics Of The Singer

Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021

According to a second source, Adele knows that the show must go on and she’s doing whatever it takes to make that happen. “Adele is determined to right the ship for her show in Vegas and she is determined to reschedule it this year. It has been embarrassing for her, but she is going to make everything great to where all this recent drama will be forgotten,” the source divulged, adding, “Vegas will be a success and she is making sure of that from this day forward. She is going to make things right as there is no other option.”