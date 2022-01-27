Adele’s Determined To Reschedule Vegas Residency & Make Things ‘Right’ With Her Fans

Adele knows that the show must go on and she’s ‘determined’ to make that happen!

Adele, 33, broke down in tears when she announced that she had to postpone her long-awaited residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel due to personal reasons, which include several members of her crew testing positive for Covid-19. Now, as fans await new dates for her residency, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she is “determined” to make this happen!

“Adele has every intention of making this right and giving her fans the show that they’ve been waiting for,” a source close to Adele told us. “She poured her heart into it and is so upset that it came down to this. She is a consummate professional and is still coming to terms with the fact that this is how things unfolded. She is reading what people are saying about her reasoning for having to postpone and is truly heartbroken. She really did try to make this happen.”

After pulling the plug on the residency, which was slated to begin on Jan. 21, her fans expressed their sorrow. Some had even purchased tickets already and were on their way to Sin City when the teary-eyed singer announced on Instagram that she couldn’t get it together on time. “Adele made a point to FaceTime with fans who purchased tickets, which gave her the opportunity to connect one-on-one with some of the fans who were let down” the insider said. “She’s also received a lot of love and that is what is keeping a smile on her face at the moment.”

According to a second source, Adele knows that the show must go on and she’s doing whatever it takes to make that happen. “Adele is determined to right the ship for her show in Vegas and she is determined to reschedule it this year. It has been embarrassing for her, but she is going to make everything great to where all this recent drama will be forgotten,” the source divulged, adding, “Vegas will be a success and she is making sure of that from this day forward. She is going to make things right as there is no other option.”