Adele Proves Two Of Her Is Better Than One In Visually Stunning Video Of ‘Oh My God’

Praise be unto Adele, for she has blessed us with a new music video for her heavenly ‘Oh My God,’ a visual that sees her serenade herself!

Adele gave her fans reason to give thanks and raise their voices on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The 33-year-old singer delivered a new entry into her videography, sharing “Oh My God” with her faithful followers. It was a video that gave many reasons to sing Adele’s praises because it was a visual splendor that featured multiple Adeles! Thanks to some modern camera work, Adele multiplied throughout the video, even singing to herself at one point. Dancers and acrobats tumbled and two-stepped throughout this visually-stunning video, a perfect match for Adele’s powerful song.

I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. pic.twitter.com/CXyigodfHe — Adele (@Adele) January 12, 2022

Adele teased the “Oh My God” music video a week before its release by publishing a small clip to her social media accounts. “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it,” she captioned the black-and-white teaser. A few days later, she published a full-colored photo of her in a red gown, holding an equally vibrant apple. The last preview came on Tuesday (Jan. 11) in another short clip. As dancers got ready for their performance, Adele stood in the spotlight, dressed in what appeared to be a nun-inspired outfit. The religious imagery within these “Oh My God” teasers were heavy, but fans picked up something more canon to Adele’s own origin story.

Similar to how the house Adele moved into in “Hello” was the one she lefts in the “Easy On Me” music video, there appears to be an element of the singer’s past in this new visual. At least, that’s what some fans thought after seeing the teasers, per Newsweek. Some of Adele’s fans noticed a chair on fire in the teaser, and some thought it was a reference to the chair Adele sat in for her “Rolling In The Deep” video. “SHE BURNT THE CHAIR. SHE’S MOVING ON,” tweeted one fan, along with images of Adele sitting in a chair from her “Hometown Glory,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and “easy On Me” music videos. Since Adele’s new album, 30, is about her failing marriage to ex-husband Simon Konecki, many fans have taken to thinking every image is related to the fallout of this divorce.

“Oh My God” was released on Nov. 29 as 30’s second single, more than a month after Adele dropped “Easy On Me.” While “Easy On Me” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart, “Oh My God” has, so far, peaked at No. 2 in her home country, and No. 5 on the Hot 100. Critically, it gained generally favorable reviews, with Consequence naming it Song of the Week the same week that 30 dropped. “The whistles and bass folded into the production on “Oh My God” take her vocals to a different place,” the publication raved. “The conflict expressed in “Oh My God” focuses on her desire to have some fun for once, something it seems she never had the chance to do.”