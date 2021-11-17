Report

Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album

adele
CBS
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Pictured (L-R): Adele and Oprah Winfrey.Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/Photographer: Joe Pugliese
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’

Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun. 

adele
Adele performs on the CBS special ‘Adele One Night Only’ (CBS)

The British newspaper reported that in the “moving” song, Adele sings, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.” The lyrics are apparently interspersed with a conversation between mother and son at the height of her split. “Tell me you love me,” she says to her son, to which he replies, “I love you, one million percent. I feel like you like me too.”

“You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” she says to Angelo, later explaining, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately. I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.” In a separate voice note, Adele tells Angelo, “I love your dad because he gave you to me.”

Related Gallery

Adele -- Pics Of The Singer

Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021

An album review published by NPR on Nov. 16 noted the incorporation of voice notes from the singer’s phone, describing “My Little Love” as a “hip-hop pastiche” and “the most experimental track” on the upcoming 12-track album. Adele finalized her divorce from Simon in March 2019 after two years of marriage. The separation serves as the foundation of 30, which Adele previously described as her way of explaining the divorce to Angelo.

For her November 2021 cover of American Vogue, Adele explained, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer.” She elaborated, “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old.” Enter: 30.

During her CBS special One Night Only with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14, Adele told the star-studded crowd that the special was “the first time my son has ever seen me perform.” She said to Angelo from the stage, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”