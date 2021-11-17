Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album

Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’

Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun.

The British newspaper reported that in the “moving” song, Adele sings, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.” The lyrics are apparently interspersed with a conversation between mother and son at the height of her split. “Tell me you love me,” she says to her son, to which he replies, “I love you, one million percent. I feel like you like me too.”

“You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” she says to Angelo, later explaining, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately. I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.” In a separate voice note, Adele tells Angelo, “I love your dad because he gave you to me.”

An album review published by NPR on Nov. 16 noted the incorporation of voice notes from the singer’s phone, describing “My Little Love” as a “hip-hop pastiche” and “the most experimental track” on the upcoming 12-track album. Adele finalized her divorce from Simon in March 2019 after two years of marriage. The separation serves as the foundation of 30, which Adele previously described as her way of explaining the divorce to Angelo.

For her November 2021 cover of American Vogue, Adele explained, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer.” She elaborated, “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old.” Enter: 30.

During her CBS special One Night Only with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14, Adele told the star-studded crowd that the special was “the first time my son has ever seen me perform.” She said to Angelo from the stage, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”