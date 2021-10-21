Watch

Adele Is ‘Ready To Go’ On Tour After New Album Drops: ‘As Soon As Possible’

Adele
Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Singer Adele attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Get excited Adele fans, because the singer said she’s ready to kickstart her tour to promote all the emotional tunes from her coming album, ’30.’

Adele has a new album30, coming out on November 19, which should mean a world tour will come afterwards— right? Well in the era of COVID, things are a bit more complicated these day when it comes to live performances. But in the latest “73 Questions” video interview for Vogue, the 33-year-old singer confirmed that she’ “ready” to get back on tour — so long as fans stay focused on following health and safety protocols.

“As soon as possible. I’m ready to go,” Adele said in the interview, which was released on Thursday, October 21 and can be seen below. “Really…It’s just up to COVID,” the superstar added. “So just keep on wearing your masks and don’t be spreading that Delta and who knows?”

Adele’s last tour was “Adele Live 2016,” which began on February 29, 2016. The Grammy winner performed for millions at locations in Ireland, Western Europe, North American, and more. The tour was scheduled to end on July 2, 2017, but she had to cancel the final two shows due to vocal injuries. The full tour was in support of her album 25, which included hit singles like “Hello,” “When We Were Young,” and “Water Under the Bridge.”

Adele took a years-long reprieve from music after the 25 tour. But now she’s back, and 30 is coming in just a few weeks! The new album is inspired by her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki. It’s lead single is the emotional ballad “Easy On Me,” which Adele released to her eager fans on October 14. The new song actually comes full circle to songs’ past, beginning the same way that the“Hello” music video began and seemingly featuring the same home.

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Adele
Adele filming ‘Skavian’ at the London Studios on December 3, 2015 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fans had been anxiously waiting for new music from Adele for years, and in 2021, Internet rumors surfaced that claimed the album would be coming before the end of the year. Interestingly, Taylor Swift announced in September that she’d be pushing up the release of her next project, Red (Taylor’s Version), from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12. This led to speculation that Taylor was paving the way for Adele to have a Nov. 19 album release, but that theory has not been confirmed.

Now, the highly-anticipated album is coming November 19. And fingers crossed, an amazing tour will follow!