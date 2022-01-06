Exclusive

Adele’s Vegas Residency Will Be Very ‘Intimate’ & May Be Extended ‘For Years’ After Initial Run

Sin City is about to become Adele central, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the ‘Easy On Me’ singer’s residency is going to show ‘Something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before.’

The countdown is on until opening night for Adele‘s residency at  Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. Weekends With Adele will see Adele, 33, perform two shows each weekend from January 21 to April 16. Don’t worry if you haven’t scored tickets to any of those 24 shows. “Just like Elton [John], Celine [Dion] and others who have taken the Caesars stage, they become family, and Adele without question is family,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Though Adele’s run at Caesars Palace ends after just twelve weeks, the source says she “is certainly going to be asked back for more dates. They want her to be a part of the Caesars family for years to come.”

As for what to expect when doors open on Weekends With Adele? “Adele is a storyteller,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “She has watched other residencies, and Broadway shows and gained so many ideas on how she wants to present her show.” Adele really loves what she’s seen from Bruce Springsteen’s recent Springsteen On Broadway residency at the St. James Theatre, which had Bruce, 72, perform solo while sharing stories from his Born to Run biography. “There is going to be a lot of focus on her [Adele] in her show,” the insider says, “which, as we all know, her music is all about her life.”

“And let’s face it,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “you are going to get a very intimate concert with Adele. You will get all the hits, and it will all be live, and you’ll hear her sing her heart out during these shows. In a world of bigger and better, it is going to be something that Vegas hasn’t ever seen before. Disappointment is not even a possibility.”

Adele confirmed the long-rumored Vegas residency on November 30. “Se you at Caesars in Vegasss,” she tweeted out. Weeks before Adele’s announcement, Rolling Stone ran a cover story in which she shot down the rumored residency “because there’s f-cking nothing available.” She also turned down the idea of a world tour like she did for her album, 25. “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she says. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”

Weekends With Adele will require that all ticketholders show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test before entry. These must be “issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test,” per Caesars Palace. “Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies.”