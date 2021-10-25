News

Adele ‘Was Throwing F-Bombs’ At Concert Taping Attended By Her Ex-Husband

Adele
Shutterstock
Adele
Adele
Adele
Adele
Evening Writer

Adele was her typical laid-back self at a recent concert recording attended by her ex-husband Simon Konecki plus other stars like Oprah and Drake.

Fans of Adele, 33, simply cannot wait for her forthcoming album, 30, and, as it turns out, the same goes for numerous celebrities! The singer put on an intimate concert on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a star-studded group, Page Six revealed, filming for an upcoming CBS special. The special, titled “Adele One Night Only,” was hosted by Oprah Winfrey and presented to a 300-person audience which included Drake, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, Lizzo, James Corden, Sarah Paulson, Gordon Ramsay and Gayle King.

The show, which was held outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, also included Adele’s ex-husbandSimon Konecki, 47, along with their 9-year-old son, Angelo, who received a shout-out from mom while she was on stage. Adele reportedly performed four songs from her upcoming album, including the recently released single, “Easy on Me.”

“[The] songs [were] about being yourself and not caring,” a Page Six source shared, adding that the singer also performed a few tracks from her 2008 album 19 that she had “never done live before.” For the taping, the singer wore a tighter-fitting mermaid-style dress — something she apparently regretting after the show began. “She couldn’t sit down in it and made it a thing,” the source shared “She was throwing F-bombs all around. Hilarious.”

Adele
Adele performing. (Shutterstock)

Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021
Singer Adele attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021
British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu.

This was apparently not the first time some of Adele’s guests heard the upcoming project, as the singer revealed she previously shared the work with Drake last year. “I played it to Drake last year when he was in town,” she shared on Saturday, Oct. 16 during an appearance on radio show Capital Breakfast. “And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really.”

She went on, “Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?” Adele added. “It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life…people certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.”

Adele & Ex-husband Steve Konecki
Adele & ex-husband Steve Konecki take a stroll. (Splashnews)

According to Page Six, the two-hour special will air Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ and will also include an interview with Oprah about the “new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”