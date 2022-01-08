Adele & BF Rich Paul Share A Courtside Laugh At Lakers Game — Rare Photos

Adele glowed as she sat with boyfriend Rich Paul courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 7.

Adele, 33, and boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, are making sporting events their regular date night. The “Easy On Me” singer and her sports agent beau shared a laugh as they sat courtside at the latest Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 7 in photos obtained by the DailyMail. Rich, of course, managers several pro athletes — including Lakers star LeBron James — so it’s no surprise to see these two cheering on their fave NBA team (and player).

The British star kept her hair up in a glam up-do with with perfectly blown out curtain bangs, pulling her mask down slightly to reveal her impeccable makeup. She sported her usual cat eye and dark nude lip, matching with her long brown nails. Her pulled back hair also allowed the singer to show off her glam gold hoop earrings, adding a late ’80s/early ’90s vibe to the ensemble. For her outfit, Adele opted for a black ensemble consisting of a blazer with gold buttons, black pants and an unusually casual choice of black-and-white Nike Air Force 1’s (perhaps a gift from Rich?).

The sports agent rocked a deep brown leather jacket with a bomber-style zipper from Gucci. The stylish garment displayed the Italian luxury label’s signature red and green stripe down both sides. He kept the rest of his outfit laid back with a light pair of distressed denim jeans and black leather shoes, keeping himself protected from COVID-19 with a fabric face mask.

While the couple have been spotted at Lakers games several times in recent months, they mixed things up with a football game just a week and half before Christmas. The couple cheered for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 16 as the team sadly lost to the lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adele and Rich stayed notably low key at the event, opting to watch from a private box rather than the stands with Jay-Z and businessman Maverick Carter. While cameras panned to the “Can I Get A?” rapper and Adele, they missed Maverick and Rich — prompting LeBron to roast them on Twitter! “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” the NBA star hilariously posted to Twitter.

GRAMMY winning Adele was first spotted with boyfriend Rich back in July, and sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things are going very well between the two. “Adele is a very strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and is at a point where she knows what she wants in a partner,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife back in December. “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”