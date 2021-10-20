See Pics

Adele Stuns In Leather Pants While Sitting Courtside At Lakers Game With BF Rich Paul

After opening up about her relationship with Rich Paul for the first time in ‘Vogue,’ Adele attended a Lakers game with her man on Oct. 19, and she was smiling from ear-to-ear as they sat courtside.

Adele and Rich Paul looked blissfully happy as they attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Oct. 19. The lovebirds sat courtside at the Staples Center for the game, and Adele looked incredible in an all-leather outfit, IN PHOTOS THAT YOU CAN SEE HERE.. She rocked brown leather pants that reached her calf, along with a low-cut leather top and flat shoes. Her hair was styled in loose curls, and her makeup was glowing, as she draped her Louis Vuitton coat over her shoulders.

The singer leaned close to Rich at one point to have a chat as they took in the game. She also waved excitedly at a passerby, and took some time to talk to Saweetie, who was also in attendance and approached the couple on the sidelines. Adele has known Rich for years, but it wasn’t until the first half of 2021 that they got together romantically. In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele confirmed that her relationship with Rich began just before her dad died in May.

adele
Adele rocks a dress during a live performance. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Rich just incredibly arrived,” she gushed. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled [with him]. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild. I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at or what they want. And I really know what I don’t want.” She also raved over how much she “loves being around” the sports agent.

The relationship comes following Adele’s split from her husband, Simon Konecki. The two got together in 2011 and had their son, Angelo, in 2012. They tied the knot in 2018, but split later that same year. However, news of the breakup wasn’t made public until 2019. Adele admittedly dated other men before Rich, but said that she didn’t enjoy the process because the man “hated” how public her life was.

adele rich paul
Adele and Rich Paul on separate red carpets. (David Fisher/MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond,” she told British Vogue. “It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas [Rich] is not frazzled by it at all. It feels like its consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f***ing funny. He’s so smart, you know?”

Adele is currently in the process of promoting her upcoming album30, which comes out on Nov. 19. She released the album’s first single and music video, “Easy On Me,” on Oct. 15.