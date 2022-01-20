Adele Tearfully Postpones Las Vegas Residency: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’ & ‘I’m Embarrassed’

Adele told her millions of fans that she ‘tried absolutely everything’ for the show ‘to be good enough’ but have been ‘destroyed’ by both COVID-19 and ‘delivery delays.’

Adele has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas show indefinitely. The 33-year-old singer revealed the news in an emotional video shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, Jan. 20 — just a day before the show was set to start at the iconic Colosseum of Las Vegas in the Caesars Palace Hotel.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said through tears in the video, seemingly filmed inside the hotel. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” the British-born star explained. Despite being emotional, she glowed as she addressed her fans make-up free, rocking a loose natural curl in her blonde hair.

Adele went on to explain that many in her crew were currently ill with COVID, adding to the delay. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry,” she went on.

The GRAMMY winner assured her fans, however, that all the dates will be rescheduled. “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now,” she said. “I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry,” she signed off.

Adele announced the highly anticipated Weekends With Adele show back in November following the release of her fourth studio album 30. The show was set to run the weekend of January 21 and through to Saturday, April 16. In addition to the limited run residency, Adele also announced two shows in her hometown of London, England at Hyde Park, in addition to the already-aired CBS special shot at L.A.’s Griffith Park Observatory.

The latest album details her divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki, who she shares son Angelo, 9, with. “[Simon] knows what kind of artist I am,” she explained to Oprah Winfrey during the One Night With Adele special. “I have to dig deep and tell my stories,” she added of the album’s topic