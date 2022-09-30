Adele Rocks Diamond Ring Boarding A Private Jet Amid Rich Paul Romance: Photos

Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her way to Las Vegas, as she traveled to check on her stage for her highly anticipated residency.

September 30, 2022 10:56PM EDT
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Time

Adele, 34, was seen rocking some special jewelry on her finger amid her romance with sports agent Rich Paul, 40, on Sept. 29. She boarded a private jet headed to Las Vegas to check up on her stage arrangements for her residency, which has been delayed since January (see the photos here). For the luxury plane ride, Adele looked super cozy in a pair of black sweatpants, a grey t-shirt, and black sneakers. The mom-of-one opted for a casual hairstyle and let her blonde tresses hang loosely on her back in a low ponytail.

Adele & boyfriend, Rich Paul, at a basketball game together. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Time)

Helping her load up the jet with her belongings were a few assistants. They were spotted carrying a Louis Vuitton duffle, black luggage, and a cozy grey blanket. The “Easy on Me” singer also carried a small white shopping bag as she climbed the steps of the plane on Thursday.

The trip to Vegas comes about eight months after Adele had to abruptly postpone her residency just 24 hours before it was set to kick off. On Jan. 20, she released an emotional video on Instagram announcing the news of the shows being postponed while she cried. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” the UK-born star explained. She also captioned the post, “All dates will be rescheduled More info coming soon.”

Adele & Rich Paul have been dating since 2021. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

And rescheduled they were. On July 25, months after the residency’s raincheck, TicketMaster announced the new dates for the 24 shows and revealed that there were a total of eight new shows added. Adele will take Las Vegas by storm starting Nov. 18 and will continue to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through March 25, 2023. The Grammy-winner also shared a special message to her fans on July 25, announcing the new dates of “Weekends With Adele” via Instagram. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” she wrote.

The post went on to read, “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.” Adele then promised to give her fans the very best performance. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you Adele,” she concluded.

Her new residency dates come almost a year after the release of her fourth studio album, 30. The successful record was released on Nov. 19, 2021, which makes the new start date of Nov. 18 for the residency all the more meaningful. Aside from her successful career, the songstress has also been busy being loved up with Rich. The pair have sparked engagement rumors before, but Adele shut them down in an interview with Elle on Aug. 15. When asked if they were engaged, Adele said, “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married.” Later on she said, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” But she made sure to clarify that she is not engaged. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”, she concluded.

