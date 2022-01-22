Adele FaceTimes Surprised Fans With BF Rich Paul After Cancelling Las Vegas Shows — Watch

Adele took the time to personally call fans who were in Las Vegas for her now-cancelled shows, promising them she’ll ‘drink wine’ with them when the time is right.

Adele shocked some of her fans who travelled to Las Vegas for her highly anticipated residency show. The shows were cancelled last minute due to COVID related issues, and the 33-year-old made sure to take the time to personally apologize in videos that got shared to social media on Friday, Jan. 21. In one video, her boyfriend Rich Paul made an appearance as a group of fans waved to the sports agent!

“Do you want to come and meet Rich?” she could be heard saying in one clip as he moved his way towards the camera, behind his girlfriend. In the same clip, a fan from New York apologized to Adele as she asked, “What are you sorry about?” before commenting his “amazing” nails. “I’m sad…I’m feeling really nice seeing all of you there…I’m really sorry I’m not there,” she added before the pair discussed her recent Oprah special. “It was the the only thing I was looking forward to, but not everything arrived,” she also said to the understanding fan, promising a “meet and greet.”

Another fan had previously attempted to see Adele multiple times — including in New York, in London (which was cancelled) and now in Las Vegas. She explained her saga of trying to go to an Adele show in a hysterical TikTok video, which the GRAMMY winner caught wind of — prompting another call. The fan said, “I just want to get a glass of wine with you — let’s get drunk!” as Adele promised to “cover” her costs and “fly her in” for the next one. “You aren’t spending one more penny,” Adele promised before saying they’ll get some “wine”.

The viral moment came hot off the heels of her unexpected show cancellation, which she revealed in a tearful video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 20. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she explained in the emotional clip, seemingly filmed inside a Las Vegas hotel suite. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

The singer announced her “Weekends With Adele” residency in November, which was set to kick off on the weekend of Jan. 21 and run through April. Beyond the limited run show, she also has two scheduled concerts in London’s Hyde Park in July. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry,” she also said, promising to “reschedule” the dates.