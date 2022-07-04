Adele Reveals If She Wants More Kids Amid Romance With Rich Paul

Adele, 34, is opening up about wanting more kids amid her romance with Rich Paul, 40. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” the British star said on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in an interview released on Sunday, July 3. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo,” she added. Angelo is her only son with ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2018.

Adele and Rich, who is a sports agent that reps stars like LeBron James, went public with their romance in 2021. The couple also moved in together in her $58 million Beverly Hills home last month. While Adele usually keeps her love life quiet, she has been spotted in public more than ever with Rich — including sitting court side regularly at NBA games.

Rich reportedly has three children of his own, but has kept them out of the limelight. He has shared, however, that he was a “young dad” in his earlier years and revealed his daughter is in college. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said to E! News in June 2022. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad,” he shared, also hinting he would be open to more kids.

He shared that he would be a “more patient dad” to more kids in the future. “Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” he said. “Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem,” he added.

Rich was proud was he talked about his daughter pursuing his post-secondary education. “You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” he also said to the outlet.