Adele Glows As She & Rich Paul Laugh On Courtside Date After Moving In Together: Photos

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 40, looked more in love than ever during their latest outing! The singer and sports agent were photographed looking cozy as they sat together and laughed at an NBA game at Chase Centre in CA on Friday. They both wore stylish outfits, including a denim button-down top and jeans for her and a black hoodie and pants for him, and appeared to be having a great time.

Adele accessorized her outfit with thick silver hoop earrings and had her hair down with her epic look as Rich showed off his beard. The British beauty also donned natural looking makeup as she held her purse on her lap and engaged in a conversation with her boyfriend many times throughout the game.

Adele and Rich’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for buying a house together. The “Rolling in the Deep” crooner shared a pic of them posing outside with the key to her Instagram earlier this month, proving their romance is getting more serious. “Time flies,” she captioned the awesome pic, leaving her fans in awe and happiness.

In Dec., a source explained to us that Adele has found the type of man she looks for in relationships with Rich. “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

Adele and Rich’s growing relationship comes after they first sparked romance rumors in July 2021, when they were spotted at a basketball game. Shortly after that initial appearance together, they were seen on numerous dates, including dinner dates, and always appeared as smitten as could be. They will sometimes showcase PDA during their time together, but for the most part, the duo tend to like their privacy.