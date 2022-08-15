Adele Finally Speaks Out About The Sudden Cancellation Of Her Las Vegas Shows: ‘Worst Moment In My Career’

Adele explained why her Las Vegas residency didn't happen earlier this year, and admitted that she was 'embarrassed' after it was canceled, in a new interview.

By:
August 15, 2022 10:25AM EDT
Adele
View gallery
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mario Sorrenti

Adele, 34, finally addressed the drama with her Las Vegas residency in a new interview. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” the singer told Elle in an interview published Monday, August 15, in regards to the sudden cancellation of her planned shows in Sin City at the start of the year. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” Adele added.

Adele
Adele on the cover of ‘Elle’ (Photo: Mario Sorrenti)

The “Easy on Me” singer was slated to host her Weekends with Adele residency from January to April. However, a day before the residency was set to open, Adele announced it was postponed indefinitely. “There was just no soul in it,” she told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele
Adele for ‘Elle’ (Photo: Mario Sorrenti)

Adele also opened up about struggling with letting her fans down after the residency was canceled. “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed,” she admitted. “But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. She told Elle what her vision is for the upcoming shows. “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful… I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!”

Adele
Adele for ‘Elle’ (Photo: Mario Sorrenti)

As for why now is the right time in Adele’s career to go all in on a Vegas residency, she explained, “I think I’m right to do it right now. I know I’m not, like, 60 years old and I haven’t got 20 albums under my belt. But I think my music will work in a show in Vegas. I haven’t really witnessed [30] out in the world yet. It’s gonna be so emotional. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with meself.”

More From Our Partners

ad