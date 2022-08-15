Adele Finally Speaks Out About The Sudden Cancellation Of Her Las Vegas Shows: ‘Worst Moment In My Career’

Adele, 34, finally addressed the drama with her Las Vegas residency in a new interview. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” the singer told Elle in an interview published Monday, August 15, in regards to the sudden cancellation of her planned shows in Sin City at the start of the year. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” Adele added.

The “Easy on Me” singer was slated to host her Weekends with Adele residency from January to April. However, a day before the residency was set to open, Adele announced it was postponed indefinitely. “There was just no soul in it,” she told Elle. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele also opened up about struggling with letting her fans down after the residency was canceled. “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed,” she admitted. “But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. She told Elle what her vision is for the upcoming shows. “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful… I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!”

As for why now is the right time in Adele’s career to go all in on a Vegas residency, she explained, “I think I’m right to do it right now. I know I’m not, like, 60 years old and I haven’t got 20 albums under my belt. But I think my music will work in a show in Vegas. I haven’t really witnessed [30] out in the world yet. It’s gonna be so emotional. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with meself.”