Adele Moving Residency To Planet Hollywood After Postponing At Caesars Palace: Report

Adele could be heading back to Las Vegas in just a few short months. The 33-year-old superstar is reportedly in talks to reschedule her highly anticipated residency show for “late summer” at a new venue: the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Hotel, according to TMZ. The property is part of the same company as Caesars Entertainment, which owns her original venue The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Grammy winner and her team are “in serious talks” with Planet Hollywood, and she would have “full creative control” over the show, per the outlet. Notably, Planet Hollywood is no stranger to major residencies — playing host to Britney Spears‘ ‘Piece Of Me’ me for years, as well as Jennifer Lopez‘s ‘All I Have‘ show. Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Just A Girl’ also called PH home. Adele will also take a larger cut of sales if she is indeed moving to the new venue, which has 7,000 seats vs. Caesars Palace’s 4,100.

The singer surprised fans when she postponed her original run, set to debut in January 21st, just a day before. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she confirmed in a teary eyed video posted to her Instagram account at the time. She went on to cite “delays” pertaining to COVID-19.

View Related Gallery Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Glamorous Transformation British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse Montreux Switzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008 Adele Radio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said in the makeup free video. “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now…I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry,” she signed off.

The Las Vegas residency was announced after the release of her highly anticipated album 30, which included lead single “Easy On Me.” The project largely deals with her divorce from husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019 after eight years together and three years of marriage. The pair are also parents to son Angelo, 9. She has since moved on romantically with Rich Paul.