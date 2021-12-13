Britney Spears Says She ‘Never’ Wants To Tour Again: It Was Too ‘Hard’

Britney Spears toured extensively during the first half of her career before headlining a successful Las Vegas residency called ‘Piece Of Me’

Britney Spears is done with life on tour. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a number of musings on Monday, Dec. 13 where she touched on her past life on the road. “I know I’m not playing huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” she penned via Instagram. “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace was going…I don’t think I ever want to do it again,” she went on, adding she “hated it.”

Touring was a big part of the Louisiana native’s early beginnings, starting with the …Baby One More Time and You Drive Me Crazy tours between 1999 and 2000. From there, Britney went on to headline some of the most iconic pop tours of all time, including the Oops!…I Did It Again and Dream Within a Dream Tour (the latter which supported the “Slave 4 U” and Britney album). She returned for The Onyx Hotel series of shows after In The Zone, where she met ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Post-conservatorship, she still toured for Blackout, Circus, and Femme Fatale before opting to go with the Las Vegas residency set-up dubbed Piece Of Me from 2013 – 2017. Held at Planet Hollywood, the frequently sold-out show was one of the most successful in Las Vegas history, making over $137 million. She was set to return for a second Vegas show dubbed Domination, however, it was cancelled shortly after the major announcement.

“Will Smith even said the music industry is a whole different animal compared to movies!!! I agree it’s too much,” she explained in her post, before moving onto another topic.

During her court testimonies in an effort to end her conservatorship — which finally happened on Nov. 12 — Britney alleged that she was “forced” to work by her father Jamie Spears. “I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do… My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour,” she said to the judge, referencing the European leg of Piece Of Me. “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour,” she said.