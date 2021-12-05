Interview

Adele Says She ‘Misses Being Married’ Amid Romance With Rich Paul & Admits She’s ‘Open’ To It Again

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Simon Konecki and Adele Lady Gaga in concert at Annabel's, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2013
Simon Konecki and Adele Lady Gaga in concert at Annabel's, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2013
Adele with her boyfriend Simon Konecki Sid Owen's 40th Birthday Party at Gilgamesh Restaurant, Camden, London, Britain - 12 Jan 2012
Adele with her boyfriend Simon Konecki and pet dog Sid Owen's 40th Birthday Party at Gilgamesh Restaurant, Camden, London, Britain - 12 Jan 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Adele revealed the ‘feeling’ she had being married was ‘the safest’ she’s ever felt in a new interview with SiriusXM, adding that she’s open to walking down the aisle again.

Months after her divorce, Adele says she misses being married. The 33-year-old was previously wed to Simon Konecki, who is also the father of her son Angelo, 9 — but she’s since moved on with sports agent Rich Paul. “I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” she said to SiriusXM radio and her relationship with Rich.

The GRAMMY winner‘s latest album, 30, tells the story of her split in chronological order. She added that the album told “the right tone of a relationship falling apart. Before it would be you f***ing this or you f***ing that. I am in my 30s now and that gets me nowhere.”

Adele admitted she misses being married. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

“It’s about you having to sit down as two absolute grown-ups having to talk about how you are going to split your lives apart. It has to be respectful of each other and calm or nothing will get sorted out…’We love each other so much but it is not working.’ The tone of it is kind,” she also said.

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Adele lead her album with single “Easy On Me,” in which she states she was too young to have been in such a serious relationship. Despite her split with Simon, 47, the pair have actively co-parented their only son. “It’s not bitter, argumentative or f*** you and all that. It cannot be like that there is a child involved. There has been all sort of rumors online about why he got all my money,” she stated in the interview.

“As if I am stupid to let someone have all my money? Not that he would even ask for it. A lot of people thought I was going to be an angry divorced woman. Well, I am not – listen to my side.”

Since her divorce, Adele has publicly moved on with LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul. The pair have kept a low profile but have attended a wedding together as well as several other high profile events and basketball games. A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer felt she had met her “soulmate” in Rich. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” they said.

“Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” our source added.