Adele Resurfaces For Date With Rich Paul Without Ring That Had Fans Questioning If She Was Engaged

When Adele stepped out for a date night with Rich Paul on Oct. 10, she was no longer wearing the diamond ring that previously had fans wondering if she and the sports agent had secretly gotten engaged.

October 11, 2022 7:59AM EDT
Adele looked comfortable, but stylish, for her date night with Rich Paul at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Oct. 10. In photos, which you can see here, the singer rocks sweatpants with a tight white top and long, patterned cardigan. She completed the look with sneakers and her hair straight, parted down the middle. Meanwhile, Rich rocked a black sweatsuit and white t-shirt, along with a baseball cap, for the low-key outing.

Adele was also noticeably not wearing any jewelry on her hands, despite previously sparking engagement rumors with a diamond ring. At the end of September, Adele and Rich were photographed boarding a private jet, and the singer was wearing a gold band with a diamond on it. Since Adele and Rich have kept their relationship low-key since they got together in 2021, there were questions about whether or not Rich had secretly proposed.

Although Adele never addressed the ring directly after this outing, she did previously comment on similar rumors. During an August interview with ELLE, Adele was directly asked whether or not she was engaged. She failed to answer the question, and instead simply insisted that she was “not married.” However, she eventually clarified, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry.”

Adele is currently in the midst of preparing for her Las Vegas residency, which kicks off on Nov. 18 at Caesars Palace. The residency was initially meant to begin at the beginning of 2022, but was cancelled at the last minute due to logistics. In July, Adele finally announced the rescheduled dates, which will end in March 2023.

Rich has been super supportive of Adele amidst her return to the stage. The two met at a party years before they got together romantically. Their romance went public during the summer of 2021 after they were spotted at an NBA game together. “He’s just hilarious,” Adele gushed in an interview with Oprah. “He’s so funny. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

