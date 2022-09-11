Adele & Rich Paul Have Date Night Out At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos

It’s Adele’s world and we’re all just living in it! The superstar singer was spotted looking absolutely incredible alongside her boyfriend Rich Paul as they arrived to her idol Beyonce’s big 41st birthday bash on Saturday (September 10) in Los Angeles. Rocking chic, disco-inspired outfits, the power couple rubbed elbows with other A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.

Just a few weeks prior, Adele was living her best summer life as she and Rich enjoyed a luxury yacht trip in Sardinia. While touring around on the coastline of Porto Cervo, the “Hello” singer was all smiles and laughter. She threw up her arms in the arm at one point after sipping on what appeared to be a glass of vino. In another snap, Rich was walking around the deck decked out in a colorful matching ensemble of shirt and shorts as he sported a pair of mirror glasses.

The fabulous excursion comes only a few weeks after Rich hinted at the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children from a past relationship. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” the sports agent told E!. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Meanwhile, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, “wants more children” with Rich after they moved in together, according to one source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the insider explained. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

While the superstar pair have only been a couple for about a year — they were first spotted attending an NBA game together in July 2021 — children could definitely be in their future as a previous source told us that they are the “perfect couple.” “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”