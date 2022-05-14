Adele’s Plans For ‘More Children’ With Rich Paul After They Move Into New Home Revealed

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 40, could be adding kids to their future now that they are happily living together! The singer and the sports agent announced they bought an impressive mansion together on social media three days ago, and it looks like it could be a full one in no time. Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, “wants more children” with her loving beau and it could happen as soon as “next year,” according to one source.

“Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

“This house purchase is the first step in that and, ultimately, she wants to get remarried and have her happily ever after,” the source added. “She is going to miss certain aspects of living in the UK, but she is very much looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life now.”

View Related Gallery Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The 'Easy On Me' Singer's Glamorous Transformation British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse Montreux Switzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008 Adele Radio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008

It turns out the talented songwriter is already filling her and Rich’s new home with some of her favorite things, including Sylvester Stallone memorabilia that has been left behind. “Adele is beyond excited about her new home, and she is currently doing some remodeling, as the place is filled with Sylvester Stallone memorabilia,” the insider explained. “She may keep one of the Rocky statues but has already started adding personal touches to make it her forever home.”

Before making their home announcement, Adele and Rich have been fairly private about their romance and don’t often step out in public or make public comments. The lovebirds have been dating since around the summer of 2021 and were first spotted attending an NBA game together. A previous source told us that they are the “perfect couple” because of their personality aspects and situations.

Related Link Related: Grammy Award for Best Music Video: Winners List From 2000 To Today

“Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”