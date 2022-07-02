Adele’s BF Rich Paul Watches Her London Show With Her Ex-Husband Simon Konecki & Cameron Diaz

Adele had quite the audience for her first public concert in five years! Returning to the stage on Friday, July 1 at London’s Hyde Park, the Grammy-winning singer belted out her famous hits in front of a packed audience, including her boyfriend Rich Paul, her ex husband Simon Konecki, Cameron Diaz and Cameron’s husband Benji Madden. In a heartwarming show of solidarity, Rich and Simon looked to having a great time hanging out together at the special event, which Adele kicked off with a rousing rendition of her modern classic “Hello.”

“My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the adoring concertgoers after her first song, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.” She would go on to slay 17 more songs from her three studio albums, plus her Oscar-winning Bond theme “Skyfall” and her own take on Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” per the outlet.

Just a day before she graced the stage, Adele took to her Instagram to tease the performance with snaps of her practice sessions. Rocking a comfy casual ensemble of sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers, Adele sat cross-legged on a chair with her microphone in hand, as seen here. “Who’s ready for tomorrow,” she captioned the photo album.

The concert comes only a few weeks after Rich hinted at the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children from a past relationship. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” the sports agent told E!. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Meanwhile, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with Simon, “wants more children” with Rich after they moved in together, according to one source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the insider explained. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

With Rich and Simon showing love and support for Adele at her first big concert in years, it looks like they will all be one happy, blended family!