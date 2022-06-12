Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Hints At Having More Kids: ‘Looking Forward To Being Older Dad’

The sports agent dished on the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children.

By:
June 12, 2022 1:51PM EDT
Adele
Image Credit: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Adele, 34, and Rich Paul, 40, may be adding a bundle of joy to their already happy home! The British singing sensation’s boyfriend, whom she has dated for almost a year, hinted at the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children from a past relationship. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” the sports agent told E!. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Adele
Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hinted at the possibility of having more children. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

He went on to explain how “kids grow up fast in the blink of an eye” and that he would take more time now to enjoy the ride if he were to have another child. “You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Meanwhile, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, “wants more children” with Rich after they moved in together, according to one source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the insider explained. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

“This house purchase is the first step in that and, ultimately, she wants to get remarried and have her happily ever after,” the source added. “She is going to miss certain aspects of living in the UK, but she is very much looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life now.”

While the superstar pair have only been a couple for about a year — they were first spotted attending an NBA game together in July 2021 — children could definitely be in their future as a previous source told us that they are the “perfect couple.” “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”

