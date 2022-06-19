Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Little Raddix had on what appeared to be a white onesie with colorful gnomes all over it and pink Crocs. She had her long hair down and looked relaxed as she looked over her father’s shoulder. Cameron added black framed glasses to her outfit as her long blonde hair was down, and she appeared to be makeup-free.

Cameron and Benji, who have been married since 2015, are pretty private about their personal lives together, so their latest outing was a treat for onlookers and fans. It’s unclear where they were going or if they were coming back from somewhere, but they were apparently seen holding passports, so it could have been somewhere out of the U.S. Either way, they looked happy to be spending time together.

Before visiting the JFK Airport, Cameron made headlines for sharing her secret to staying in shape ahead of her 50th birthday, which is on Aug. 30. The beauty talked about the process during an interview on her friend Gwyneth Paltrow‘s podcast, Goop and admitted she sometimes does intermittent fasting. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she explained on the episode. “Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present in the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

She also talked about her skin routine, and revealed her skin has gotten better in her 40s because she hardly ever wears makeup. “I’ve been wearing make-up every day for most of my life, because of work, and it was really depleting to my skin. I always had a breakout,” she said. “And since I stopped wearing a lot of it, in my 40s — obviously I’m older, too, but I was getting breakouts well into my 40s — I like my skin much better.”