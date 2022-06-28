Adele Cozies Up To BF Rich Paul Alongside LeBron & Savannah James At Kevin Love’s Wedding

Adele, 34, and her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, were a gorgeous couple at his client Kevin Love‘s wedding in New York City this past weekend. The “Hello” singer and the sports agent took a picture at the nuptials with LeBron James and his wife Savannah. All four of them dressed in black and looked fabulous in the photo. Adele and Savannah wore chic dresses, while their handsome men opted for black suits with bowties.

Here’s Lebron, Savannah, Adele and Rich Paul at Kevin Love’s wedding looking beautiful 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7TCRsL6a6X — Adele Global (@AdeleGlobaI) June 28, 2022

Adele comfortably cozied up to Rich in the wedding snapshot. Her strapless dress which had ruffled sleeves perfectly fit the superstar singer. Adele curled the ends of her blonde hair and rocked some pink lipstick for the romantic event. She held a black clutch purse in her hands for the group photo. Rich proudly stood behind his woman with a big smile on his face.

Kevin Love, 33, married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock, 34, at the New York Public Library. Rich is Kevin’s agent, so that explains why he and Adele scored an invite to the wedding. LeBron is a close friend of Kevin’s since they played on the Cleveland Cavaliers together from 2014 to 2018 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

View Related Gallery Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The 'Easy On Me' Singer's Glamorous Transformation British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse Montreux Switzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008 Adele Radio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008

Adele and Rich started dating in 2021 and just recently brought a house together. She shared an Instagram pic of them in early May posing outside with the key to their new home. “Time flies,” she captioned the post. Several months earlier, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why Rich is the perfect partner for Adele. “Adele enjoys having a man by her side who is just as much a powerhouse as she is. It may seem an unlike couple, but they actually complement each other very well and they have great chemistry. He really is perfect for her.”

Rich has been so supportive of Adele’s music career in their relationship. On July 1 and 2, Adele will perform at London’s Hyde Park in a massive live concert with several special guests, including Kacey Musgraves. Rich will probably be in attendance proudly cheering on Adele.