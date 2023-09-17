Adele Causes Marriage Speculation With Rich Paul After Calling Him ‘Husband’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Adele, 35, had many fans wondering if she and Rich Paul, 41, said “I do,” during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night. The singer referred to her boyfriend of two years as her “husband” while she was speaking to a female fan in the crowd, and a video of the moment has already been making the rounds.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she told the fan while looking around. When the fan responded, “Can you try?” the talented songwriter hilariously replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Once the video went public, it didn’t take long for fans to speculate about Adele and Rich’s marriage status, in the comment section. “her husband??? omgg Adele Paul??? ,” one fan wrote, while another asked, “ . MOTHER IS MARRIED??” Others simply enjoyed the funny exchange between the “When We Were Young” crooner and the audience member.

The latest speculation comes after Adele revealed she wanted to be married for the rest of her life, during a show back in June. “I intend to be married to the rest of my life to my man,” she said at the time. Just three weeks ago, she also seemed to hint at baby plans with Rich, whom she’s been dating since 2021, during another concert. She was helping a fan pick out a name for their baby girl when she revealed she wants to be a “mom again soon.”

“I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” she said. The fan then said she was trying to choose between the names Spencer and Parker for her bundle of joy, and Adele replied with, “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name.”

Adele is already the mother of son Angelo, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. She and Simon were married from 2018 until 2021, and the songstress has been pretty open about how the marriage and divorce has changed her life. Rich is also already a parent to his three kids, Reonna, Richie and Zane, who he welcomed during a previous relationship.