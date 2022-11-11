Adele Planning ‘Epic Celebration’ For Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘She Can’t Wait’ (Exclusive)

Adele has 'put her heart and soul' into her upcoming Caesar's Palace run and 'can't wait' for her 'boyfriend, son and friends' to experience opening night.

November 11, 2022 4:24PM EST
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Adele fans have been anxiously awaiting to see their queen finally take over Las Vegas with a residency and it sounds like the singer is just as excited! With the opening night date of November 18 at Caesar’s Palace quickly approaching, a source close to Adele EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she is planning an “epic celebration” to launch the Weekends with Adele engagement.

Adele is planning an ‘epic celebration’ for her Las Vegas residency. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

“Adele cannot wait for her residency to kick off, she’s more than ready,” the source began. “She’s put her heart and soul into preparing, she’s been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected. At this point it’s just a feeling of wanting it to hurry up and be opening night because now that everything’s ready the waiting is tough, it’s like the countdown to Christmas morning or something.”

“Opening night is going to be an epic celebration, she’s going to have all her loved ones there,” the insider added. They went on to say that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, her 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki and a gaggle of close friends with be flying from all over the world to see her perform in the City of Sin.

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Adele is going to “deliver the best version of herself possible” at the residency. “Adele feels the love and she is more than ready to do this show and give her fans what they have been waiting for,” the source claimed. “She is getting so much support from her boyfriend, and he is so proud of her. She has worked so hard on this show and is going to deliver the best version of herself possible. She is determined to absolutely kill it and will not let anyone down this time around.”

Initially, Adele was slated to kick off the residency on January 21, performing two concerts per weekend until April 2022. However, she canceled 24 hours before the opening. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram at the time, she told her millions of fans that she “tried absolutely everything” for the show “to be good enough” but it had been “destroyed” by both COVID-19 and “delivery delays.” She added, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”

She also opened up about the impact of canceling the residency in the September 2022 issue of Elle. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” she said. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Now Adele is getting the chance to redeem herself and it sounds like it’s going to be worth the wait!

