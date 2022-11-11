Adele Planning ‘Epic Celebration’ For Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘She Can’t Wait’ (Exclusive)

Adele fans have been anxiously awaiting to see their queen finally take over Las Vegas with a residency and it sounds like the singer is just as excited! With the opening night date of November 18 at Caesar’s Palace quickly approaching, a source close to Adele EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she is planning an “epic celebration” to launch the Weekends with Adele engagement.

“Adele cannot wait for her residency to kick off, she’s more than ready,” the source began. “She’s put her heart and soul into preparing, she’s been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected. At this point it’s just a feeling of wanting it to hurry up and be opening night because now that everything’s ready the waiting is tough, it’s like the countdown to Christmas morning or something.”

“Opening night is going to be an epic celebration, she’s going to have all her loved ones there,” the insider added. They went on to say that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, her 10-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki and a gaggle of close friends with be flying from all over the world to see her perform in the City of Sin.

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Adele is going to “deliver the best version of herself possible” at the residency. “Adele feels the love and she is more than ready to do this show and give her fans what they have been waiting for,” the source claimed. “She is getting so much support from her boyfriend, and he is so proud of her. She has worked so hard on this show and is going to deliver the best version of herself possible. She is determined to absolutely kill it and will not let anyone down this time around.”

Initially, Adele was slated to kick off the residency on January 21, performing two concerts per weekend until April 2022. However, she canceled 24 hours before the opening. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram at the time, she told her millions of fans that she “tried absolutely everything” for the show “to be good enough” but it had been “destroyed” by both COVID-19 and “delivery delays.” She added, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”

She also opened up about the impact of canceling the residency in the September 2022 issue of Elle. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” she said. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Now Adele is getting the chance to redeem herself and it sounds like it’s going to be worth the wait!