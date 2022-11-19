Adele In Tears As She Performs 1st Las Vegas Residency Show After Postponement: Watch

Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas, NV has officially begun and it was every bit as special as fans hoped for. The talented singer, 34, took the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Friday night for the first show, and reportedly shared tears, fears, and more with her fans. She admitted to being “so scared and nervous” about the big concert moment in her career, at one point in the show, according to TMZ, and left concertgoers in awe with her epic voice.

“Someone Like You” singalong will always be a moment 🤍 #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/OHa9BAsmEv — Adele Global 🍷 (@AdeleGlobaI) November 19, 2022

“I should be giving you a standing ovation. Thank you so much for coming back to me. I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it’s perfect,” she reportedly said to the crowd while on stage.

“I’m so scared and nervous, but I am so happy,” she reportedly continued. “I don’t know what I was thinking putting piano ballads at the top of the set … hopefully over time my nerves will disappear.”

In addition to her many fans, Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, her son Angelo, and her friend James Corden, were reportedly all in the crowd on the big opening night. Many moments were captured on video and shared on social media shortly after the concert and they all showed what appeared to be a lovely night of singing and joy.

Adele’s first Las Vegas residency show comes after the original start date was cancelled in Jan. due to production disputes and COVID concerns. There were many rumors about why it was scrapped and she took the heat after a reboot wasn’t certain. She addressed the postponement during a speech at the show, which can be seen above.

“I’d really like to thank Ceasar’s because there has been a lot of sh*t written about me since I cancelled those shows and most of it is absolutely completely made up,” she said. “There’s been rumors that I moved hotels and I moved theaters and all this and never once did they ask any questions. They’ve been amazing.”