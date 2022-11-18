Adele Admits She’s ‘Never Been More Nervous’ For A Show As She Finishes Rehearsals For Las Vegas Residency

Adele is kicking off her Las Vegas residency on November 18, and it’s the start of a new chapter for her. The “Easy on Me” singer penned a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her first show. “I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” Adele began. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

The 34-year-old continued, “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there.”

The Grammy winner’s residency will take place at Caesars Palace Colosseum and will run through March 2023. The Vegas residency was originally supposed to start back in January 2022, but she had to postpone the shows due to behind-the-scenes issues like “delivery days and COVID.”

Adele addressed her fans directly in an Instagram video about rescheduling her residency. “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry,” she tearfully said. Adele later told Elle that having to postpone her residency was the “worst moment” in her career.

Since then, Adele has been working extremely hard to get ready for her opening night. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Adele has “put her heart and soul into preparing, she’s been rehearsing 12 hours a day and every little thing is in place and perfected.” Opening night will be an “epic celebration” with “all of her loved ones there,” including her boyfriend Rich Paul.

A source told HL that Rich has “been by her side for a lot of the prep and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm.”