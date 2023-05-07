Adele & Rich Paul Sit Courtside On Date Night At Lakers Game Alongside Kim Kardashian: Photos

Adele, 35, and Rich Paul, 41, attended another Los Angeles Lakers game during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, and they were right near Kim Kardashian. The singer, her beau, and the 42-year-old socialite watched the L.A. home team go up against the Golden State Warriors during round two, game three of the semi-finals at the Crypto Arena. They were all wearing stylish yet comfortable-looking outfits as the Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-97.

Adele rocked a baggy light tan button-down long-sleeved top and matching pants with black strappy heels, while Rich wore a black tracksuit and sneakers. Kim showed off a long white sheer jacket with a hood over a white sleeveless crop top, baggy light gray-blue jeans, and gray heels as her hair was pulled back into a high bun. She took the jacket off, at one point during the outing, and her toned abs were on full display.

Before Saturday’s game, Adele and Rich were seen celebrating another Lakers win against the Memphis Grizzlies at a game they went to last week. They attended Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood, CA for a post-game party with other stars, such as Corey Gamble, and Lakers players Tristan Thompson and LeBron James. The “Hello” singer donned a gray Klutch hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she also wore while courtside earlier.

Like Adele and Rich, Kim was also busy before Saturday’s game. She was spotted out and about in New York City, NY with her mom Kris Jenner on Friday. She got major attention for the tight black leather dress with a high slit that she wore and looked like she was ready for a glamourous time. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and a necklace, and added black wraparound sandal-style heels to the ensemble.

Before that, she attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, where she reunited with ex Pete Davidson. Photos were taken of the exes, who split nine months ago, chatting it up alongside Usher and seemed to prove they were still on good terms.