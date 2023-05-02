Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reunite At Met Gala 9 Months After Split: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared to be on friendly terms when they were photographed inside the Met Gala together on May 1. In photos, which you can see here, the two were seen chatting alongside Usher. At one point, Kim seemed to be jokingly scolding Pete, and at another moment, she had a smirk on her face while he was smiling back at her. This is the first time that these two have been seen publicly together since news broke in Aug. 2022 that they had broken up after a nine month romance.

The 2022 Met Gala was a big night for Kim and Pete as a couple. She iconically dressed in one of Marilyn Monroe’s old ensembles for the red carpet, and Pete was by her side for the big night. Unfortunately, less than three months later, their relationship would fizzle out. The two got together after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, following her split from husband, Kanye West. Kim has yet to publicly speak about why she and Pete ended things, but with The Kardashians returning later this month, we’re likely to get some more scoop.

For the 2023 Met Gala, Kim once again stepped onto the red carpet in a buzzed-about look. This time, she draped herself in pearls and paired the jeweled dress with a chunky, diamond choker necklace. Her hair was pulled back into a high updo, with a fairly minimalistic makeup look to complete the glam. Kim arrived at the event with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and they posed for photos together on the red carpet, as well.

Kim has not been romantically linked to anybody since her breakup from Pete. The comedian, however, briefly dated Emily Ratajkowski, who was also at the Met Gala, and is now in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. He attended the May 1 event solo, but was spotted with Chase on April 27 at the premiere of his upcoming new show, Bupkis, so they appear to be going strong.