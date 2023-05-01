Kim Kardashian Drips In Pearls Like Her 2007 ‘Playboy’ Shoot For Met Gala: Photos

Kim Kardashian is back for another year the Met Gala! In 2023, the event honored Karl Lagerfeld, and Kim showed up wearing another Old Hollywood inspired ensemble. Kim was dripping in pearls to go over her beige Schiaperlli Met Gala dress. To go with her dress, she she glammed up with her dark hair pulled back into an updo, with tendrils hanging out and framing her face. She also wore a chunky choker necklace to go with the overly bedazzled theme of her look. The pearl-covered ensemble was reminiscent of Kim’s look for Playboy in 2007, where she draped her naked body in pearls.

“This year I just wanted to feel glamorous,” Kim shared on the carpet. “I really didn’t feel the pressure. I just wanted to have a good time. I took a shot before I came with my sisters, my daughter was in the room with me. She was in the car watching us all walk up the red carpet. It was just a glamorous night.” Kim also explained how she came up with her look, adding, “I wanted pearls. I just thought…what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we just wanted to be dripping in pearls.”

Over the years, Kim has become a staple at the Met Gala since she first attended the event in 2013. Since that first time, she has not missed the event. Kim has been open about how much the Met Gala means to her, especially since she only got invited as ex, Kanye West’s, plus one at first. Now, she certainly stands out on her own, and is one of the most anticipated stars on the red carpet each year.

In 2022, Kim broke the Internet with her look at the Met Gala, wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses to the event. She actually only wore Marilyn’s actual dress for the red carpet, changing into a replica afterward due to the risk of ruining the real dress. Kim lost 16 pounds in just three weeks in order to finally fit into the dress, and the process was documented on season 2 of The Kardashians.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” Kim insisted in a New York Times interview. “To me, it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?'” Kim attended the 2022 Met Gala with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, although the two broke up just two months after the event.

Of her decision to wear one of Marilyn’s most iconic ensembles, Kim said, “I’m fascinated by Marilyn. I love that she did things her way. She transformed herself to be this complete icon and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Much respect.” In addition to wearing Marilyn’s dress, Kim also dyed her hair platinum blonde to complete the look, which took two days. In 2023, she was back to her natural dark hair on the Met Gala red carpet.