Kim Kardashian Reveals She Only Wore Marilyn Monroe’s Actual Dress For ‘Maybe 10 Minutes’ At Met

Kim Kardashian put in the WORK after finding out she didn’t fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she knew she wanted to wear to the 2022 Met Gala. With some help from Kris Jenner, Kim flew to Florida and got another chance to try on the dress on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians. It fit, but she still had to keep up her diet and workout routine before hitting the big red carpet.

“I fit into the dress, but I’m not going to stop working out,” Kim explained. “I have this sauna suit and I put it on and it makes you sweat. Even if it’s water weight, it’ll help.” With just four days to go until the Met, Kim was in a hardcore workout mode. She also had to go through the tedious process of dyeing her hair blonde to complete the look. “When I thought to go in Marilyn Monroe’s dress and I knew how precious and fragile the dress was, I knew I had to lose at least 10 pounds for it to even go up,” Kim admitted. “It feels exhausting, but it’s like a movie role. You know how an actor will lose weight or gain weight for roles? It feels like my role is Marilyn Monroe. I’m determined.”

Later in the episode, Kim chatted with her glam team and producers about the big event, which was just one day away. She explained that she wouldn’t be getting ready in the hotel because she couldn’t wear the dress in the car ride to the Met. Instead, her team had to come up with an entire plan to help her change just before walking on the carpet.

“They’re going to have to put up barriers to get me out of the hotel in a robe,” Kim revealed. “They’re putting a dressing thing on the red carpet and I’m going to put it on there. I can’t sit in a car. I can’t risk it. It’s so fragile. No one can touch me. If anyone touches me and they get their oil on the dress…it’s just too risky to get in the car and leave from the hotel. So all of this — losing the weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet and then changing into a replica dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe ten minutes of my life. Just on the red carpet. That’s it.”

Kim was admittedly a “little nervous” that people would criticize the fact that she was wearing such an iconic dress, and said she understood that. Still, it didn’t stop her from wanting to do it. “I love that Marilyn was a normal girl and figured it out,” Kim said. “She became the most famous person in the entire world. It’s just fascinating. This year’s Met to me is all about dedication and hard work and having my own voice and vision, being determined and making s*** happen. I’ve never had this strong of willpower in my life before.”