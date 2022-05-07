Why Kim Kardashian Skipped Curls For Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look: ‘It Wasn’t An Option’

There are limits to what Kim Kardashian, 41, can do for a “look.” The gorgeous star of The Kardashians wore Marilyn Monroe‘s famous crystal-covered gown from John F. Kennedy‘s legendary 1962 birthday celebration to the Met Gala on May 2 — but wasn’t able to match it with Marilyn’s poofy curls. Now, a source close to the KarJenners tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why it “wasn’t an option.”

“Kim was super dedicated to pulling off the exact Marilyn Monroe look for the Met Gala,” the source explained. “She didn’t want to wear a wig because she wanted this look to be as authentic as possible. So, she spent several weeks going back and forth with her hair stylists to start doing the platinum dye.”

However, it turns out the dye was hard on Kim’s hair, and although she did hope to pull off the curls, it wasn’t meant to be. “Kim originally intended on wearing the big curls just like Marilyn had during her famous performance, but since they went so light with her hair in such a short amount of time, it caused some major damage,” the source told HollywoodLife. “There was a ton of spotting throughout her hair and the color was not even at all. Kim’s hair started breaking off really bad and so wearing it in big curls wasn’t even an option. All they could do at that point was slick it all the way back and hope nobody could see how bad it had gotten.”

The overall look simply wasn’t easy to achieve, and Kim wound up wearing her newly dyed hair in a tight, ballerina-esque bun. Despite the hair drama, Kim pulled off an arresting look in Marilyn’s nude-colored gown. And while she didn’t sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” she did manage to exude that classic, Old Hollywood vibe alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, during her appearance at fashion’s biggest event. In the meantime, the source says she’ll have to take measures to cover the breakage and spotting from the aggressive platinum color.

“Kim will go back to her natural, darker hair but the damage is already done,” the source told HL. “She’ll need to wear extensions for quite some time if she wants long hair anytime soon. However, that’s not the best option if she wants to repair her hair since most extensions also cause damage. She doesn’t have many choices at this point.”