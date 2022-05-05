Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Defends Her Losing 16 Lbs. In 3 Weeks: She Didn’t ‘Starve’ Herself

From the moment Kim Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for the Met Gala, the reality star has faced a backlash from fans calling her efforts unhealthy. Kim’s trainer, DON-A-MATRIX, doesn’t see it that way. The celeb trainer told TMZ that people have “misconceptions” about Kim’s commitment. “She works really hard. I was there during the process. It wasn’t like a ‘starving yourself’ thing,” he said.

“She [was] on a well-balanced diet, and at times, she wouldn’t eat as much. But, the second thing, she’d be in the gym and put the work in,” DON-A-MATRIX told TMZ, adding that there were times when he and Kim worked out twice a day. Don also said it’s possible to lose 16 or 20 pounds in a healthy way and invited any haters to come down to his gym to find out.

Lili Reinhart was one of the louder voices criticizing Kim’s weight loss. A day after the 2022 Met Gala, she took to her Instagram Story. “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress?” she wrote. “So wrong. So f-cked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

The Riverdale star later defended her comments. “Sigh. I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from, and that’s okay,” she tweeted.

Kim laid out how she lost the weight so she could fit into the 1962 dress (which was sold for $4.8 million in a 2016 auction.) “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she told Vogue in the story about her Marilyn Met Gala moment. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.” Once the Met Gala was over, Kim treated herself to a personal after-party packed with donuts and pizza.