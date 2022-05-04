Lili Reinhart Seemingly Bashes Kim Kardashian For ‘Starving’ Herself To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram stories Tuesday to seemingly bash Kim Kardashian for her “disgusting” behavior after the reality star admitted to a strict diet regimen in preparation for Monday’s Met Gala. “To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” the Riverdale actress wrote on posts to her social media platform.

She continued, “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

The 25-year-old went on in her posts to condemn the “ignorance” from The Kardashians star she viewed as “other-worldly” and “disgusting” and made her plea to fans to support body positivity. “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies,” she added, saying how she’s normally a calm person, but was particularly enraged by Kim’s remarks on the carpet about the strenuous work it took to slim down to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

“I am generally not an angry person, but I swear to God the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage,” she shared.

Kim definitely looked spectacular in the form-fitting Jean Louis gown that the Some Like it Hot star famously shocked the Madison Square Garden crowd with back then. The process of getting into the dress was, apparently, a major effort.

“I had to lose 16 pounds to fit into this. I was determined to do it. I don’t think they believe that I was going to do it. I did it,” Kim revealed to her friend La La Anthony on the red carpet. She told Vogue that to do it, she would “wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”