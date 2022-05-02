Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Channel JFK & Marilyn Monroe Together At The 2022 Met Gala

Nearly six months after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met at the Met Gala just weeks before Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut, the pair have stepped onto the famous Met steps as a couple. The SKIMS founder arrived to the event wearing the rumored Marilyn Monroe gown that the late actress wore in 1962 when she famously sang ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ to John F. Kennedy. Pete looked dapper in a black suit with a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses. He might be looking more like a Secret Service agent than the former president JFK.

Kim truly looked remarkable in the skin tight Jean Louis gown that Marilyn famously shocked the Madison Square Garden crowd with in ’62. She looked the part with newly dyed platinum hair and a white fur coat, similar to the one Marilyn also wore for the performance. “I had to lose 16 pounds to fit into this. I was determined to do it. I don’t think they believe that I was going to do it. I did it,” Kim revealed to her friend La La Anthony on the Met Gala red carpet. She told Vogue that to do it, she would “wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Now, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported last month, Kim and Pete were both invited by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour separately, per usual, but they were sure to pose for some photos together upon arrival. Back in April, an insider shared, “Kim has been invited to the Met Gala and wants nothing more than for Pete to go with her as her date.” At the time, they also said that Pete would “not be wearing a skirt this year” and Kim would not be covering up her face, as she did at September’s event. “This is Kim’s favorite night of the entire year,” our source mentioned. “She cannot wait to show him her ultra-glamorous side, as he surely has seen enough of her in sweatpants!”

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

At Hulu’s premiere of The Kardashians on April 7th, the SKIMS founder also teased having Pete by her side for fashion’s biggest night, when she told Access Hollywood, “You’re gonna have to wait and find out. I think we’re still figuring it out!”

Kim and Pete are coming off a major milestone, as they made their grand debut as a couple this weekend at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington, DC. However, that was simply the appetizer to what the hot couple is serving at tonight’s Met ball!

The event hold a special place for the pair, as Kim recently revealed her first interaction with the comedian took place at the 2021 Met Gala, ahead of her SNL hosting gig. “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,” she said in the first episode of The Kardashians of the now-couple’s encounter. “And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.'” She added that Pete offered to give her his number in case she needed anything, but she wasn’t able to put it into her phone due to the gloves as part of her full-body outfit!

Luckily, the pair rekindled during her October 9th SNL appearance, and here we are today!