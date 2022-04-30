Kim Kardashian Slays In Silver Gown Alongside Pete Davidson At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just made their White House debut! The couple arrived to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 30 and looked stunning in the process. Kim wore a shimmering metallic gown while Pete donned a classic dark suit. The duo joined a slew of other celebrities at the dinner, where host Trevor Noah took some hilarious jabs at President Joe Biden.

The pair have been slowly making their way out into the public eye. On April 24, they were spotted at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event — also in D.C. — and were seen getting very cozy. The show, which pays praise to those prominent in the world of comedy, honored Jon Stewart, and Kim and Pete sat close to one another as they intently listened to what was going on. Kim rocked a sequined dress and got close with her beau, who was sporting some facial hair alongside his lady, in photos which you can see here.

It’s been a little more than six months of officially dating for the couple, who originally found their spark after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October. The two have not attended many public events like this together, so these last two events were definitely note-worthy! Earlier this month, Pete supported Kim at the premiere of her family’s new show, The Kardashians, but he did not walk the red carpet with her.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: Photos Of The Couple Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian White House Correspondent's Dinner, Washington, D.C, USA - 30 Apr 2022

Things seem to be going well for the couple, and their whole family also seems to be on board for their romance! Although Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, was initially skeptical about the age difference between the two, she eventually warmed up to the idea of their match, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on April 22.

“Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the insider shared. “Kris realizes she may have been wrong and possibly jumped the gun and judged the situation too early before getting to really see their connection grow over time.”