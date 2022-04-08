Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Arrive At ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere Together For Date Night

Kim Kardashian had the support of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they arrived at the event holding hands.

Pete Davidson didn’t walk the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere, but she did show up to support his lady, Kim Kardashian, at the event. The two arrived to the star-studded event holding hands, and Pete stood to the side as Kim posed for photos and did interviews on the red carpet. He wore a white t-shirt, black suit and sunglasses, along with white sneakers, for the event.

Meanwhile, Kim looked like an absolute bombshell in her Thierry Mugler dress. She wore a skintight, silver ensemble with a plunging neckline. The dress was paired with an intense silver choker necklace, and Kim wore her hair pulled back into an elegant updo. She had her bangs hanging down the sides of her face, framing her gorgeous glam look. In a red carpet interview with E! News, Kim gushed over how happy she was to have Pete’s support on the big night.

Kim and Pete got together after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Kim recently told Variety that she hadn’t filmed any scenes for The Kardashians with Pete yet, but confirmed that she would be talking about their romance and how it began on the show. Despite Kim’s ex, Kanye West, making public threats against both Kim and Pete, the two seem to be closer than ever recently. Pete was even seen hanging out with one of Kim’s kids, North West, earlier this week.

“Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and content and it’s such a good feeling to just be at peace,” Kim said in an ABC interview earlier this week. She also previously confirmed that Pete has her named branded on his chest, and revealed that he has various other tattoos in her honor, as well. One of the tattoos features the words, “My girl is a lawyer,” referencing Kim’s law career. She recently passed the baby bar exam.