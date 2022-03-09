Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Filmed Scenes With Pete Davidson For New Reality Show

In a new interview about ‘Kardashians’, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time — including whether he’ll be appearing on the upcoming series!

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson will be a topic of conversation on the reality star’s upcoming Hulu show, Kardashians. However, Pete will not be appearing on the show himself (at least not yet). “I have not filmed with him,” Kim told Variety. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

The Variety article confirmed that Kardashians will air for two seasons and feature 40 episodes. Kim also revealed that viewers will get to see how she met Pete and “who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She added that she’s “open to talking” about the romance and will “definitely explain” how everything went down.

Kim hosted Saturday Night Live at the beginning of October, and one of her sketches featured a kiss with Pete, who is a cast member on the show. At the end of that month, the two were spotted out together for the first time in Los Angeles. Kim then went to New York at the beginning of November to spend more time with Pete, and he even took her home to Staten Island during the trip. Since then, they haven’t been hiding their relationship publicly, although Kim has yet to go social media official with the comedian.

Pete is the first man that Kim was romantically linked to following her divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. Kim and Kanye share four kids together and were married for nearly seven years when Kim filed for divorce. Earlier this month, a judge officially terminated the pair’s marriage, declaring them both “legally single.” However, they are still working out the specifics of their split settlement before the divorce can be finalized.