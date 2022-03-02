Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Granted Legally Single Status & Drops ‘West’ From Her Last Name

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian showed off a whole load of cleavage as the sexy star was seen leaving her hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patrick G. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Good-bye, ‘Kim Kardashian-West.’ The ‘KUWTK’ alum was granted legally single status by a judge after her lawyer appeared in the latest court hearing regarding her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is getting what she wants regarding the latest development in her divorce proceedings from Kanye West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was on a video call on Wednesday’s (March 3) court hearing while Ye was absent, according to TMZ. The judge granted Kim’s request to end her marriage – so she is no longer Kim Kardashian-West. Her name is now simply “Kim Kardashian” yet again. A source close to Kim confirmed the results of the court hearing to HollywoodLife.

Ye’s lawyer didn’t object to restoring Kim’s status, per TMZ. The attorney did say that Ye had three conditions to the change. The first was that “any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies,” which the judge allowed. However, the judge shot down the other two requests: that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in a trust and that if she were to remarry, she would waive the “Marital privilege.” TMZ  notes that privilege means “a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with [Kim].”

The status ruling for Kim comes after court documents stated that Kim has been trying to move on from her marriage, but Kanye has not. The beauty’s request to be legally single was rejected by the “Jesus Walks” creator on Feb. 18, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in Feb. 2021. (JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The insider also told us that although Kim is frustrated with the attempts to stop the divorce, she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so. Kim needs Kanye to quit it and move on with his life. All that she cares about at this point is that he be a father to their kids.”

Kim and Kanye share four children together, including daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and they have been co-parenting the brood ever since their split. Still, Kanye has publicly expressed disapproval about some of the ways Kim has been choosing to parent on her own, including how she let their oldest daughter North on TikTok, and also admitted he wants Kim back through a series of now-deleted social media posts.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim first filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and the two seemed friendly in the first few months after the filing when they were spotted taking their kids on outings together. The doting mom also showed up at one of Kanye’s music release parties, but by the end of that year, their connection seemed to dwindle. Kim also started dating Pete Davidson, whom Kanye has also publicly thrown shade at, around Oct. 2021.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014.