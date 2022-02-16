Why Kim Kardashian Has ‘No Concerns’ About Kanye West Spending Time With Their Kids Amid Feud

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been co-parenting their four kids since their split in early 2021, and also work with the ‘same team of nannies’ to assist whenever they need extra help.

Kanye West, 44, may have been in the headlines recently for taking to Instagram to share his feelings about wanting Kim Kardashian back and disapproving of her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but it turns out the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not worried about the rapper being a co-parent to their four kids. The estranged husband and wife share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, together and the doting mom feels confident that the doting dad “lives for and adores” them, even when there’s disagreements over other issues.

“Despite the very public displays of raw emotion that Kanye has been exhibiting, when it comes to their kids, Kim really doesn’t worry at all,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows that Kanye lives for, and absolutely adores, his kids. So she really has no cause for concern. Kanye has always been there for the children and she completely trusts him whenever he has them.”

Kanye recently took North and Saint to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and it’s just one of the many times he has brought his kids on adventures. “In situations that can get a bit out of hand, as in the Super Bowl, nannies and security are always close at hand and present,” our source continued. “Kim knows that Kanye gets the fact that they always need to be on guard. This is not new for him, he knows the agenda so she’s really not worried when it comes to the kids.”

“The kids have the same team of nannies with them regardless of which parent they are with,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY explained. “This has been the constant and always will be the constant. It is because there is a certain level of attachment that comes with this job. The kids like to know that they are with safe adults who they trust. This is important to all of them and to Kim and Kanye.”

“In regards to security, Kim and Kanye each have their own security personnel and team,” the insider added. “They are different and they do not work together, nor do they have any interaction with the children. Their job is to protect them and keep them safe. Security personnel will arrive at a location before the family arrives to scope it out and get ready for their entrance. Most of the time, no one will even know that they are security.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and since then, they’ve been seen hanging out together with their kids a few times, but have mostly gone on separate outings.